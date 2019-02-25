"Let the children come to me and do not hinder them"

Founded by the Sisters of Holy Family in 1903
Governed by Diocese of Lafayette, LA
Leader in Me (LiM) is an evidence-based, comprehensive school improvement model—developed in partnership with educators—that empowers students with the leadership and life-skills they need to thrive in the 21st century.
Cultivaing God-Given Intelligence
Come, Holy Spirit, open my mind that I may Understand the lessons that I have been taught.
Give me the power to concentrate when I am studying.
Give me the gift of perseverance when studying becomes difficult or seems impossible.
Give me the patience I need to learn the things I must know.
Give me the strength to continue when I feel like giving up.
Spirit of Wisdom, bless me and students everywhere.
Amen
Rogers Griffin, Principal
